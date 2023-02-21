Carnival (CCL) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed at $11.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 5.32% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Carnival as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.62, up 62.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.34 billion, up 167.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $20.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +96.15% and +71.67%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.96% lower within the past month. Carnival currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CCL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.