Carnival (CCL) Stock Moves 1.27%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $14.30, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.

The cruise operator's stock has dropped by 8.9% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.22%.

The upcoming earnings release of Carnival will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.01, indicating a 96.77% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.66 billion, indicating a 15.2% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% higher. Carnival is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Carnival currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.43, which means Carnival is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.