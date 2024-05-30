Carnival (CCL) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $15.20, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.08%.

The the stock of cruise operator has risen by 5.18% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Carnival in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.01, indicating a 96.77% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.66 billion, indicating a 15.19% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.09% lower. Carnival presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Carnival has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.15 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.27 of its industry.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

