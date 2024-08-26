Carnival (CCL) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $16.60, marking a -0.06% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.85%.

The the stock of cruise operator has fallen by 3.82% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.52%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Carnival in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.15, reflecting a 33.72% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.8 billion, indicating a 13.73% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher. As of now, Carnival holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Carnival is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.68, so one might conclude that Carnival is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

