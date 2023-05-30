Carnival (CCL) Stock Moves 0.89%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $11.38, marking a +0.89% move from the previous day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 18.86% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Carnival as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Carnival to post earnings of -$0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 79.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.8 billion, up 100% from the prior-year quarter.

CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.29 per share and revenue of $21.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +93.79% and +72.81%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Carnival currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Carnival Corporation (CCL)

