Carnival (CCL) Stock Moves -0.84%: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $28.18, moving -0.84% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 3.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CCL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CCL to post earnings of -$1.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 49.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $128.98 million, down 82.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$5.48 per share and revenue of $3.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.64% and -39.68%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.28% lower within the past month. CCL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

