Carnival (CCL) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed at $17.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 21.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 10.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.6%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Carnival as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.12, up 37.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.49 billion, up 9465.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.68 per share and revenue of $16.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +90.37% and +754.3%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.57% lower. Carnival is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.