Carnival (CCL) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed at $23.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.81% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 3.94% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

Carnival will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Carnival to post earnings of -$1.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.49 billion, up 9465.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.67 per share and revenue of $16.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +90.51% and +754.3%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 42.38% lower. Carnival currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

