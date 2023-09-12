Carnival (CCL) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed at $15.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 8.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Carnival as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.74, up 227.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.69 billion, up 55.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $21.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +97.22% and +74.95%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.25% higher. Carnival is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

