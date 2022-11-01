Carnival (CCL) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed at $9.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had gained 32.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 10.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Carnival as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Carnival to post earnings of -$0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 54.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.1 billion, up 218.86% from the year-ago period.

CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.58 per share and revenue of $12.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +35.13% and +555.79%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.1% lower within the past month. Carnival is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

