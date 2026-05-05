Carnival (CCL) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Carnival (CCL) was down 3.29% at $25.78. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.03%.

The cruise operator's shares have seen a decrease of 1.16% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.47%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Carnival in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, down 2.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.63 billion, up 4.72% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue of $27.82 billion, indicating changes of -0.44% and +4.51%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.67% decrease. As of now, Carnival holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Carnival is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.45. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.95 for its industry.

Investors should also note that CCL has a PEG ratio of 1.12 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.17 at yesterday's closing price.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, placing it within the bottom 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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