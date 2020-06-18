Carnival (CCL) Stock Down on Wider-than-Expected Q2 Loss

Carnival Corporation CCL reported second-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Following the results, the company’s shares are down 7% in the pre-market trading session.

Further, a glance at the company’s price performance shows that it has underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has lost 59.1% compared with the industry’s decline of 42.6%.

In the quarter under review, the company reported loss per share of $3.30, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.83. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported earnings per share of 66 cents.

Revenues came in at $0.7 billion, which missed the consensus mark of $1.3 billion. The top line also declined sharply from the prior-year quarter figure of $4.8 billion. Results in the quarter were impacted by the coronavirus-induced shutdowns.

The company’s cruise operations, which have been halted for more than two months, are unable to definitively predict when it will return to normal operations. Due to this, the company is unable to provide a guidance.

Bookings Update

As of May 31, 2020, cumulative advanced bookings for 2021 capacity currently available for sale are within historical ranges at prices that are down in the low to mid-single digits range, which includes the negative yield owing to FCCs and onboard credits applied, on a comparable basis. However, for 2021, booking volumes for the six weeks ending May 31, 2020, were down significantly compared with the prior year.

Liquidity & Cash Burn

Carnival exited the fiscal second quarter with liquidity of $7.6 billion. The company has $8.8 billion of committed export credit facilities, which are available to fund ship deliveries originally planned through 2023.

Amid the coronavirus-induced shutdowns, the company’s average cash burn rate for the second half of 2020 is estimated to be nearly $650 million.

