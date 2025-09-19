Carnival (CCL) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Carnival (CCL) was down 2.96% at $30.52. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had gained 7.45% outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Carnival in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on September 29, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.31, up 3.15% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.05 billion, showing a 2% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $26.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.55% and +5.88%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.36% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Carnival is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Carnival is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.18, which means Carnival is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that CCL has a PEG ratio of 0.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

