Carnival (CCL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.83, changing hands as low as $9.52 per share. Carnival Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CCL's low point in its 52 week range is $6.11 per share, with $21.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.87. The CCL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: JVA shares outstanding history
THFF Options Chain
CMRE Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.