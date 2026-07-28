Carnival (CCL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Carnival Corporation Ltd (Symbol: CCL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.97, changing hands as high as $28.31 per share. Carnival Corporation Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCL's low point in its 52 week range is $23.45 per share, with $34.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.09. The CCL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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Further CCL Research:

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