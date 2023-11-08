Carnival (CCL) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Carnival (CCL) ended the recent trading session at $12.79, demonstrating a +1.83% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

The cruise operator's stock has dropped by 2.64% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Carnival in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.13, showcasing an 84.71% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.3 billion, indicating a 38.11% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.08 per share and a revenue of $21.49 billion, indicating changes of +98.29% and +76.62%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 12.26% downward. Currently, Carnival is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.