Carnival (CCL) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The upside was backed by a solid demand environment courtesy of its ongoing advertising investments and lead generation efforts. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 1% in the pre-market trading session.

Earnings & Revenues

In the quarter under review, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 7 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 12 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of 85 cents.



Revenues in the quarter totaled $5.4 million, beating the consensus mark of $5.3 billion. In the prior-year quarter, CCL reported revenues of $3.8 billion. Passenger ticket and onboard and other revenues were $3.5 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively.

Q4 Financials

During the fiscal fourth quarter, the company reported a GAAP net loss of $48 million compared with a loss of $1.6 billion reported in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net loss in the quarter amounted to $90 million compared with $1.1 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Nov 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $2.4 billion compared with $4 billion as of Nov 30, 2022. Carnival ended the quarter with liquidity of $5.4 billion. Total debt (current and long-term) as of Nov 30, 2023, was $30.6 billion compared with $34.5 billion as of Nov 30, 2022.



Adjusted EBITDA, as of Nov 30, 2023, came in at $946 million against $(96) million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Bookings Update

During the fiscal fourth quarter, the company reported solid bookings for the Europe segments. The company stated booking to be elevated above 2019 levels. The company stated that its fiscal 2024 cumulative advanced booked position exceeds the upper bound of the historical range and at higher pricing.



Total customer deposits as of Nov 30, 2023 were $6.4 billion compared with $6.3 billion reported in the previous quarter. The amount was higher than $5.1 billion reported on Nov 30, 2022.

2023 Highlights

Total revenues in fiscal 2023 came in at $21.6 billion compared with $12.2 billion reported in fiscal 2022.



Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2023 came in at $4.2 billion against $(1.7) billion reported in fiscal 2022.

In fiscal 2023, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at breakeven against $(4.67) reported in the previous year.

2024 Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $0.8 billion. The company expects fiscal first-quarter adjusted net income to be nearly ($0.28) billion. The company expects a fiscal first-quarter adjusted loss per share to be 22 cents.



For fiscal 2024, the company anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $5.6 billion. Adjusted net income during the year is anticipated to be nearly $1.2 billion. In the fiscal 2024, the company expects adjusted EPS to be nearly 93 cents.

