Carnival (CCL) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates (Revised)

Carnival Corporation CCL reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 (ended Nov 30, 2019) results. Both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



In the quarter under review, it reported adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 21.6% but declining 11.4% from 70 cents reported a year ago. Revenues of $4.78 billion outpaced the consensus mark of $4.6 million by 3.8% and increased 6.7% year over year. This upside can be attributed to strength in passenger tickets, onboard and other, as well as tour and other businesses.



On a constant-currency basis, net revenue yields fell 1.8% year over year. The metric was expected to decline 2-3%. Net on-board and other yields increased 0.9% in constant currency.

Carnival Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Carnival Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Carnival Corporation Quote

Segmental Revenues



Carnival generates revenues from the following businesses: Passenger Tickets, Onboard and Other, as well as Tour and Other. Revenues at the Passenger Tickets business segment increased 2% year over year to $3,171 million. Onboard and Other revenues totaled $1,520 million, up 29.9% year over year. Tour and Other revenues rose 82% year over year to $91 million.



Expenses



Net cruise costs (in constant dollar) per available lower berth day (ALBD), excluding fuel, increased 2.6% from the prior-year quarter. However, the reported figure was better than expected due to cost improvements realized during the quarter and the timing of expenses between quarters. Gross cruise costs (including fuel) per ALBD, in current dollars, rose 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Balance Sheet



Carnival exited the fiscal fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $518 million, down from $982 million as of Nov 30, 2018. Trade and other receivables summed $444 million, up from $358 million as of Nov 30, 2018. Long-term debt amounted to approximately $9,675 million.



Cash from operations totaled $1,062 million in the quarter under review. Carnival’s capital expenditure was $1,981 million. It paid out dividend worth $346 million during the quarter.



Fiscal 2020 Guidance



Carnival expects fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS in the range of $4.30-$4.60. Adjusted earnings of $4.40 per share were reported the prior-year quarter. The company expects Voyage disruptions due to weather, a ship delivery delay and U.S. government's policy change on travel to Cuba to impact fiscal 2020 earnings by 12-17 cents.



In constant currency, net revenue yields are expected to be down nearly 1.5% year over year. Also, net cruise costs (excluding fuel) per ALBD are expected to increase 5% from a year ago, with capacity growth of 6.6% in constant currency.



Zacks Rank



Carnival, which shares space with SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. SEAS, Cedar Fair, L.P. FUN and Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC in the same industry, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on December 20, 2019, should no longer be relied upon.)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.