Carnival (CCL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Carnival (CCL) reported $8.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended August 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $1.43 for the same period compares to $1.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32, the EPS surprise was +8.33%.

ALBDs (Available lower berth days) : 24.6 million versus 24.6 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 24.6 million versus 24.6 million estimated by five analysts on average. Occupancy percentage : 112% compared to the 112.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 112% compared to the 112.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Passenger cruise days (PCDs) : 27.5 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 27.65 million.

: 27.5 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 27.65 million. Fuel cost per metric ton consumed (excluding EUA) : $607.00 versus $595.27 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $607.00 versus $595.27 estimated by three analysts on average. Net yields (per ALBD) : $249.11 compared to the $247.58 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $249.11 compared to the $247.58 average estimate based on three analysts. Fuel consumption in metric tons : 700.00 Kmt versus 734.24 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 700.00 Kmt versus 734.24 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Fuel consumption in metric tons per thousand ALBDs : 28.00 Kmt versus 29.86 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 28.00 Kmt versus 29.86 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Onboard and other : $2.72 billion compared to the $2.66 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.

: $2.72 billion compared to the $2.66 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Revenues- Passenger ticket: $5.43 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $5.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

Shares of Carnival have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

