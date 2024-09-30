Carnival (CCL) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended August 2024, Carnival (CCL) reported revenue of $7.9 billion, up 15.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.27, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.81 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17, the EPS surprise was +8.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carnival performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Available lower berth days (ALBDs) : 25.2 million versus 25.18 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 25.2 million versus 25.18 million estimated by five analysts on average. Occupancy percentage : 112% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 111.2%.

: 112% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 111.2%. Passenger cruise days (PCDs) : 28.1 million versus 27.97 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 28.1 million versus 27.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Fuel consumption in metric tons : 700 Kmt versus 738.63 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average.

: 700 Kmt versus 738.63 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average. Fuel consumption in metric tons per ALBD : 29.5 Kmt compared to the 29.34 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts.

: 29.5 Kmt compared to the 29.34 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts. Fuel cost per metric ton : $670 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $669.37.

: $670 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $669.37. Net yields (per ALBD) : $233.87 compared to the $235.59 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $233.87 compared to the $235.59 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Passenger ticket : $5.24 billion compared to the $5.23 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year.

: $5.24 billion compared to the $5.23 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year. Revenues- Onboard and other: $2.66 billion compared to the $2.53 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year.

Shares of Carnival have returned +12.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

