Carnival (CCL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended May 2026, Carnival (CCL) reported revenue of $6.66 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.64 billion, representing a surprise of +0.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

ALBDs (Available lower berth days) : 24.7 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 24.69 million.

: 24.7 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 24.69 million. Occupancy percentage : 104% compared to the 104.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 104% compared to the 104.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Passenger cruise days (PCDs) : 25.7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 25.74 million.

: 25.7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 25.74 million. Fuel cost per metric ton consumed (excluding emission allowances) : $793.00 compared to the $852.67 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $793.00 compared to the $852.67 average estimate based on three analysts. Net yields (per ALBD) : $208.69 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $208.26.

: $208.69 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $208.26. Fuel consumption in metric tons : 700.00 Kmt versus 706.65 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 700.00 Kmt versus 706.65 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Fuel consumption in metric tons per thousand ALBDs : 28.20 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 28.71 Kmt.

: 28.20 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 28.71 Kmt. Revenues- Onboard and other : $2.39 billion compared to the $2.39 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.

: $2.39 billion compared to the $2.39 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year. Revenues- Passenger ticket: $4.27 billion compared to the $4.26 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.

Here is how Carnival performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Carnival here>>>

Shares of Carnival have returned +16.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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