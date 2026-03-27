Carnival (CCL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended February 2026, Carnival (CCL) reported revenue of $6.17 billion, up 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.11 billion, representing a surprise of +0.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

ALBDs (Available lower berth days) : 24.7 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 23.7 million.

: 24.7 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 23.7 million. Occupancy percentage : 103% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 103.3%.

: 103% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 103.3%. Passenger cruise days (PCDs) : 24.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 24.48 million.

: 24.4 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 24.48 million. Fuel cost per metric ton consumed (excluding emission allowances) : $795.00 compared to the $531.53 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $795.00 compared to the $531.53 average estimate based on three analysts. Net yields (per ALBD) : $197.44 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $194.74.

: $197.44 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $194.74. Fuel consumption in metric tons : 700.00 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 701.75 Kmt.

: 700.00 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 701.75 Kmt. Fuel consumption in metric tons per thousand ALBDs : 28.90 Kmt versus 29.85 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 28.90 Kmt versus 29.85 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Onboard and other : $2.14 billion versus $2.12 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.

: $2.14 billion versus $2.12 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change. Revenues- Passenger ticket: $4.02 billion versus $3.99 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.

Here is how Carnival performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Carnival here>>>

Shares of Carnival have returned -22.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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