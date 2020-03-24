Carnival (CCL) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
Carnival Corporation CCL Carnival Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Click to get this free report
Carnival Corporation (CCL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): Free Stock Analysis Report
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (TRWH): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Carnival Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Carnival Corporation Quote
Revenues of $4.8 billion outpaced the consensus mark of $4.7 million by 2.1% and also inched up 2.1% year over year.Fiscal 2020 Guidance Zacks Rank & Key Picks the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. CWH RICK TRWH Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>
Click to get this free report
Carnival Corporation (CCL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): Free Stock Analysis Report
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (TRWH): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.