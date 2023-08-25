Carnival (CCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed at $15.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 13.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 5.21%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.8%.

Carnival will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 231.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.68 billion, up 55.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $21.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +97% and +74.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Carnival is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.