Carnival (CCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $17.36, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 5.21% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.66% in that time.

Carnival will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Carnival is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 231.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.68 billion, up 55.24% from the year-ago period.

CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $21.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +97% and +74.81%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2% higher within the past month. Carnival is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

