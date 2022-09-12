Carnival (CCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $10.60, moving +1.92% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 2.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Carnival as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Carnival is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 93.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.95 billion, up 806.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.75 per share and revenue of $13.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.88% and +618.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Carnival is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Carnival Corporation (CCL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

