Carnival (CCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $29.93, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 18.75% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06% in that time.

CCL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CCL is projected to report earnings of -$1.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 49.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $128.98 million, down 82.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$5.48 per share and revenue of $3.37 billion, which would represent changes of +26.64% and -39.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.28% lower within the past month. CCL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

