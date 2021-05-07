Carnival (CCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed at $26.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +3.12% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 9.14% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.

The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.61, up 51.21% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $133.98 million, down 81.89% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$5.26 per share and revenue of $3.46 billion, which would represent changes of +29.59% and -38.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.67% lower within the past month. CCL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 123, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

