Carnival (CCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed at $43.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 15.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CCL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CCL is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.79 billion, up 2.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.45 per share and revenue of $21.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.14% and +4.81%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.18% lower. CCL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CCL has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.98.

Meanwhile, CCL's PEG ratio is currently 1.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Leisure and Recreation Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

