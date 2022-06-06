Carnival (CCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $13.61, moving +0.74% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 15.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Carnival will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Carnival to post earnings of -$1.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.84 billion, up 5574.86% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.30 per share and revenue of $15.02 billion, which would represent changes of +67.42% and +687.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.8% lower within the past month. Carnival is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

