Carnival (CCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $14.19, moving +0.35% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 23.73% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 17.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Carnival as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Carnival to post earnings of -$1.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.86 billion, up 5616.86% from the prior-year quarter.

CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.22 per share and revenue of $15.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +68.56% and +695.97%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.65% lower within the past month. Carnival is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

