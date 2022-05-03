Carnival (CCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed at $17.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 12.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 12.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.48%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Carnival as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Carnival is projected to report earnings of -$1.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.86 billion, up 5616.86% from the prior-year quarter.

CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.22 per share and revenue of $15.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +68.56% and +695.97%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.65% lower. Carnival is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

