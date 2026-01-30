Carnival (CCL) Moves 8.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Carnival CCL shares soared 8.5% in the last trading session to close at $31.15. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Carnival Corporation appreciated after peer Royal Caribbean reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 results alongside an exceptionally optimistic outlook for 2026. The performance signaled an acceleration in industry-wide momentum rather than a mere recovery. Royal Caribbean’s disclosure of its seven highest booking weeks in history underscored record-breaking consumer demand, lifting sentiment across the broader cruise market.

This cruise operator is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +38.5%. Revenues are expected to be $6.1 billion, up 5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Carnival, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CCL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Carnival is a member of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Xponential Fitness (XPOF), finished the last trading session 0.6% lower at $7.73. XPOF has returned -5.5% over the past month.

For Xponential Fitness, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.03. This represents a change of +83.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Xponential Fitness currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

