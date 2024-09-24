Is Carnival (CCL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Carnival (CCL). CCL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.79, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.97. Over the past 52 weeks, CCL's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.38 and as low as 10.05, with a median of 13.88.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CCL's P/B ratio of 3.13. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CCL's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.71. Over the past 12 months, CCL's P/B has been as high as 3.16 and as low as 1.77, with a median of 2.63.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CCL has a P/S ratio of 0.91. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.02.

Finally, our model also underscores that CCL has a P/CF ratio of 6.92. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CCL's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 12.35. CCL's P/CF has been as high as 24.69 and as low as 5.11, with a median of 6.94, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Carnival is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CCL sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

