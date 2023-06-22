Carnival (CCL) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Carnival Corporation CCL is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 26. In the last reported quarter, the stock delivered a negative earnings surprise of 11.3%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second quarter is pegged at a loss of 35 cents per share compared with a loss of $1.64 reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.79 billion. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported revenues of $2.4 billion.

Factors to Note

Carnival’s fiscal second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from strong demand for cruising, acceleration in booking volumes, bundled package offerings and pre-cruise sales. Management stated that its 2023 cumulative advanced booked position is at increased prices compared with 2019 levels.



Increased revenues from its onboard and passenger ticket are likely to have driven fiscal second-quarter top line. Our model predicts passenger ticket revenues, and onboard and other revenues to increase 150.7% and 39.5% year over year to $3,221.6 million and $1,557.3 million, respectively.



However, inflationary pressures are likely to have dented CCL’s margins in the to-be-reported quarter. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its resulting impacts including supply-chain disruptions, increased fuel prices and international sanctions are likely to have affected the company’s operations in the quarter under review.

Carnival Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Carnival Corporation price-eps-surprise | Carnival Corporation Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Carnival this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Carnival has an Earnings ESP of +3.82%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Carnival has a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD has an Earnings ESP of +3.55% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Boyd Gaming have gained 36.8% in the past year. BYD’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.7%.



Hyatt Hotels Corporation H has an Earnings ESP of +13.11% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Hyatt have jumped 53.6% in the past year. H’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 1,372.6%.



MGM Resorts International MGM has an Earnings ESP of +72.15% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of MGM Resorts have gained 57.1% in the past year. MGM’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 81%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.