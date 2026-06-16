Carnival (CCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) ended the recent trading session at $30.90, demonstrating a +2.59% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 20.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.14%.

The upcoming earnings release of Carnival will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on June 23, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.34, signifying a 2.86% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.63 billion, indicating a 4.82% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $27.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.33% and +4.57%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% higher within the past month. Currently, Carnival is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Carnival is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.55. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.46.

One should further note that CCL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Leisure and Recreation Services industry stood at 1.37 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 189, this industry ranks in the bottom 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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