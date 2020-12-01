Carnival (CCL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed at $20.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 47.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 15.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 10.9%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CCL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CCL to post earnings of -$2.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 451.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $150.50 million, down 96.85% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.56% lower. CCL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Carnival Corporation (CCL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.