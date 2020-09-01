Carnival (CCL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $16.51, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had gained 26.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

CCL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CCL to post earnings of -$1.86 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 170.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $94.78 million, down 98.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$7.33 per share and revenue of $6.20 billion. These totals would mark changes of -266.59% and -70.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% lower within the past month. CCL is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

