Carnival (CCL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $14.15, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.67% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CCL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.25, down 289.39% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.49 billion, down 48.44% from the year-ago period.

CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.31 per share and revenue of $16.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -129.77% and -21.5%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 278.34% lower. CCL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

