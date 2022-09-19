Carnival (CCL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $10.78, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 9.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 11.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.94%.

Carnival will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, up 93.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.95 billion, up 806.71% from the year-ago period.

CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.75 per share and revenue of $13.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.88% and +618.61%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Carnival currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

