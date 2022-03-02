Carnival (CCL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $19.02, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.86% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 9.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 5.44%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.05%.

Carnival will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.12, up 37.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.49 billion, up 9465.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.68 per share and revenue of $16.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +90.37% and +754.3%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.23% lower. Carnival is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

