Carnival (CCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Carnival (CCL) ending at $11.37, denoting a +0.89% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 19.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Carnival in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.13, reflecting an 84.71% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.3 billion, up 38.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $21.49 billion, which would represent changes of +98.29% and +76.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 48.87% higher. Right now, Carnival possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

