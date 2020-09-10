Carnival (CCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed at $17.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 16.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 3.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.

CCL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.17, down 182.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $94.78 million, down 98.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$7.33 per share and revenue of $6.20 billion. These totals would mark changes of -266.59% and -70.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% lower within the past month. CCL is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

