Carnival (CCL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $10.54, marking a +1.93% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 14.89% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.06% in that time.

Carnival will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Carnival to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 93.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.18 billion, up 848.13% from the year-ago period.

CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.75 per share and revenue of $13.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.88% and +618.61%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.98% lower. Carnival is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

