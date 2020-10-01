Carnival (CCL) Expands Cruise Fleet With Enchanted Princess

Carnival Corporation & Plc CCL recently announced the addition of its new ship Enchanted Princess to its global fleet of Princess Cruises. Notably, the 145,000-ton unit marks the first ship to have been completed and delivered during the coronavirus pandemic.



Currently docked at Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, the 3,660-guest ship comprises luxury Sky suites, entertainment venues, pools and whirlpool hot tubs. It also comes with OceanMedallion wearable device that offers personalized services and touchless interactive entertainment. Notably, services such as on-demand food, beverage, retail and service delivery, keyless stateroom entry, contactless payment, friends and family locator, wagering, interactive games and on-the-go movies/live TV are provided. It also offers Wi-Fi coverage for the entire ship.



With respect to this, Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, stated, "We officially welcome Enchanted Princess into the Princess global fleet and recognize the strong bond between Carnival Corporation, Princess Cruises and Fincantieri, our long-standing shipbuilder partner."



Going forward, the company remains optimistic about welcoming guests as the ship is scheduled to arrive in North America this December for the Caribbean voyage season.

Price Performance

Shares of Carnival have plunged 70.1% so far this year, compared with the industry's decline of 43.2%. Notably, the company has been largely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Although the company cannot estimate the impact of the outbreak at this time, it is likely that the effects will linger through 2020.





Carnival — which shares space with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL — has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.

A Key Pick

A better-ranked stock in the leisure space is Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. TRWH, which carries a Zacks Rank # 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Twin River Worldwide’s 2021 earnings are expected to soar 331.3%.

