Carnival (CCL) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $14.87, moving +1.85% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.43%.

Shares of the cruise operator have depreciated by 20.31% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.78%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Carnival in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.15, marking a 33.72% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.8 billion, up 13.73% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.47% higher. Carnival is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Carnival is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.32. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.51 of its industry.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, finds itself in the bottom 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.