Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $15.82, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 10.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.25%.

Carnival will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 229.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.68 billion, up 55.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $21.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +97% and +74.83%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.89% higher within the past month. Carnival currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

