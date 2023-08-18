Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $15.59, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 10.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Carnival as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 231.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.68 billion, up 55.24% from the prior-year quarter.

CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $21.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +97% and +74.81%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Carnival is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

