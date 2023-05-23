Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed at $11.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.6% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had gained 20.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.

Carnival will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Carnival to post earnings of -$0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 79.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.8 billion, up 100% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.29 per share and revenue of $21.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +93.79% and +72.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.56% higher within the past month. Carnival is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

