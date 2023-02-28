Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $10.62, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 1.79% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Carnival as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Carnival is projected to report earnings of -$0.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.34 billion, up 167.12% from the prior-year quarter.

CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $20.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +96.15% and +71.67%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.25% lower within the past month. Carnival currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.